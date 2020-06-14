Josh Allen: “I do stand with the Black community”

Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen is getting ready to enter his third NFL season and is turning into a leader on and off the field. Allen addressed the media about social inequality and talked about what it was like growing up in Firebaugh.

“I do stand with the black community, especially my teammates here. I’ve got a lot of love for our guys. Myself growing up in a predominantly Hispanic community, I didn’t have many white friends growing up. They were mainly Hispanic. Being able to talk to even people from my hometown just making sure they’re okay and what they’re thinking about everything. [There’s] a lot of pain, a lot of hurt that’s been going on. I think that’s what everybody has been trying to do, is just trying to create a better space for everybody to have equal opportunities and to live the life that they’ve been granted and to have all the same rights.” – Josh Allen, Bills Quarterback