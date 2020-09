Firebaugh native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has officially made it! He now has his own cereal called Josh’s Jaqs.

Big weekend ahead! Football is back and Limited Edition Josh’s Jaqs will be available in @Wegmans stores starting this Sunday, September 13th. It’s always been a dream to have my own cereal, thanks @PLBSports !! Pick up a box and support Oishei Children’s Hospital @ochbuffalo pic.twitter.com/9ptDpZKSLb — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) September 12, 2020

The cereal will be available at Wegmans beginning on Sunday. The supermarket chain is located in the northeast with 103 stores, 47 stores in New York.

Allen says the cereal will help raise money for Oishei Children’s Hospital.