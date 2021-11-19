Joseph Hunter scores 34 pts, leads state No. 15 Memorial to big win in season opener

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Last week, Cal-Hi Sports released its preseason rankings for boys basketball. San Joaquin Memorial was ranked No. 15, the second-highest team in the central section behind St. Joseph at No. 13.

St. Joseph does not have Joseph Hunter.

Also known as “JoJo,” Hunter was all-state last season and is a four-star recruit. He committed to Fresno State one week ago.

On Thursday night against Centennial (Bakersfield), Hunter scored 20 points in the first half. He would go on to score 34 points in the game, as the Panthers easily won their season opener, 86-61.

“He is what you call a big guard. He can play point, score, rebound and facilitate,” said Fresno State head men’s basketball coach Justin Hutson in a news release last week on the day of Hunter’s official commitment. “His athleticism and length should serve him well to be a really good defender.

“We are ecstatic that he decided to stay home and be a Bulldog.”