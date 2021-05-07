Jose Ramirez to dedicate upcoming fight to agricultural workers

(KGPE) – On Saturday, May 22nd, Jose Ramirez will be in Las Vegas to face Josh Taylor for the junior welterweight unification title. It will be the biggest fight of Ramirez’s career, and he is dedicating it to agricultural workers.

“I see how hard they work, I see the work ethic and, you know, they really shaped me,” Ramirez told CBS News.

Jose Ramirez grew up in Avenal. And he recently told a story about spending his summers pulling bell peppers. He has gone on to have tremendous success in boxing, including qualifying for the 2012 Olympics in London. Throughout his journey, he has always stepped in the ring thinking about the central valley.

“I lived around these people, they were once my neighbors and I want them to see me through them,” said Ramirez, who has fought for water on numerous occasions. “I motivate them and they motivate me.”

Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) will become the first Mexican-American boxer to hold all four major world title belts if he beats Josh Taylor.