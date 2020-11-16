Jorge Reyna reflects on what made Jeff Tedford a truly special coach

FRESNO, Calif. — Former Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna was Jeff Tedford’s first recruit when Tedford became the Bulldogs’ head coach in 2017. Reyna reflects on what makes Tedford stand out.

“There’s a lot of football coaches out there,” Reyna said. “He, to me, is a baseball coach.”

“What I mean by that is that you’re taught to know every situation, know about every single thing and you have to feel a game,” explained Reyna.

He also said that Tedford knows how to communicate and break down a play in simple terms.

“He sees the game for what is, he simplifies it for people,” Reyna said. “Everybody makes it so complicated, it’s not. He’s always told me there’s eleven guys on the field, doesn’t matter what they’re doing. It’s always a simple reason.”