BERKELEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Jeremiah Hunter is a wide receiver who led Cal in both receiving yards (750) and receiving touchdowns (7) this season. He is now in the transfer portal.

Hunter, a Fresno native, announced his decision on social media on Thursday.

“It’s not a terribly big surprise,” said Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report. “He kind of hinted around the topic in an interview with reporters before the Independence Bowl when asked if he was committed to staying at Cal for 2024. He kind of put that off, said he wants to think about it and decide after the bowl game. He’s decided.”

Jeremiah Hunter, a former standout at Central High School, is a fourth-year junior at Cal. The Golden Bears ended their season on Saturday, losing to Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl.

Hunter had five catches for 81 yards in the game.

“We don’t really know why,” said Faraudo. “He certainly was the centerpiece for Cal, it wasn’t that. Possibly there are some NIL opportunities elsewhere that exceed what he was gonna be able to get staying in Berkeley. We don’t really know.

“But in this landscape of constant change, it’s never a surprise when someone gets up and moves on.”