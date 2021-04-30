Jenna Prandini wins 200m race in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas (KSEE) – With every step, Jenna Prandini hopes that she is one step closer to the Olympics this summer. She will not officially find out if she qualifies for Team USA until June, during the Track & Field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

On Friday, she was thousands of miles away from Eugene. But she was the fastest woman in the 200 meters.

Prandini, a former standout at Clovis High School and later an eight-time all-American in college (at Oregon), was competing at the Texas Invitational. She won the women’s 200 meters in a season-best time of 22.22 seconds, 0.3 seconds faster than Kynnedy Flannel, who finished in second place.

Prandini, a 2016 Olympian, is currently ranked No. 4 in the world. Her next race will be at the Mt. SAC Relays next weekend in Walnut, California.