EUGENE, Ore. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jenna Prandini is a two-time Olympian. Last summer in Tokyo, she competed in three events: the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the 4x100m relay. She won a silver medal in the relay as Team USA held off everyone except Jamaica.

On Saturday night at the World Athletics Championships, it was Team USA winning gold and Jamaica taking silver.

Prandini once again ran the third leg, as she did for the U.S. on Friday night in the prelims. The former standout at Clovis High School helped her team cross the finish line in 41.14 seconds, winning by four one-hundredths of a second!

Jamaica came into the final with three of the fastest women in the sport, having gone 1-2-3 in the 100 meters last weekend.

For Team USA, Saturday night’s win was its first world title in this event since 2017. For Jenna Prandini, she now has three medals in major championships in the women’s 4x100m relay (gold on Saturday, silver at the 2021 Olympics and silver at the 2015 World Championships).