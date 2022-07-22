EUGENE, Ore. (KSEE) – Tuesday night ended in disappointment for Jenna Prandini, who was hoping to win a medal in the 200 meters at the World Athletics Championships. She did not qualify for the final despite having the eighth-fastest time overall.

On Friday, Prandini got to run again.

The third leg in the 4x100m relay, Prandini helped Team USA post the fastest qualifying time in the prelims (41.56 sec).

“I’ve run the curve since college, so it’s something that I’m very comfortable with,” said Prandini, a native of Clovis who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer in this event. “I love running the curve. To come out here and do it with this squad, and do it at Hayward, it’s really fun.”

The final of the 4x100m relay is on Saturday night at 7:30pm.