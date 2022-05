The Houston Rockets did not make the playoffs this year. In fact, they finished the regular season with the NBA’s worst record (20-62).

However, they do have one of the best young players in the NBA, Jalen Green, and on Wednesday he was named to the NBA’s all-rookie first team.

Green, who is from Fresno, started 67 games this season. He averaged 17.3 ppg and 3.4 rpg.