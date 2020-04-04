Jalen Green named inaugural SI All-American Player of the Year

FRESNO, Calif. — Last month, Jalen Green was named State Player of the Year by Maxpreps. Today, he earned himself an award that has never been given out before.

Jalen Green has been named the inaugural SI All-American Player of the Year.

Green played three seasons at San Joaquin Memorial before transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa. He averaged 31.5 points per game last season and is the nation’s top ranked senior, according to ESPN.

Green is still uncommitted, but he has said that Fresno State is on his shortlist.

