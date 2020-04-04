COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Jalen Green named inaugural SI All-American Player of the Year

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. — Last month, Jalen Green was named State Player of the Year by Maxpreps. Today, he earned himself an award that has never been given out before.

Jalen Green has been named the inaugural SI All-American Player of the Year.

Green played three seasons at San Joaquin Memorial before transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa. He averaged 31.5 points per game last season and is the nation’s top ranked senior, according to ESPN.

Green is still uncommitted, but he has said that Fresno State is on his shortlist.

You can read the full SI article below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast