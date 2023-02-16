(KGPE) – NBA All-Star Weekend tips off on Friday night.

It is in Salt Lake City, Utah this year, and the actual game is on Sunday. However, the celebrity game and the Rising Stars game are both on Friday.

Jalen Green was supposed to play in the Rising Stars game, but he has been replaced.

Green, a former standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, is injured after dealing with a left groin issue that limited him to just 16 minutes on Wednesday night in the Rockets’ loss to Oklahoma City.

He reportedly had an MRI on Thursday.

Jalen Green was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Rising Stars game is for NBA rookies, sophomores and G-League players.