Jalen Green drafted by the Houston Rockets with No. 2 pick in NBA draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former San Joaquin Memorial star Jalen Green was selected by the Houston Rockets with the No. 2 draft pick Thursday night in this year’s NBA Draft.

The Merced native moved to Fresno when he was nine years old and by the time he entered high school, he was already one of the top basketball prospects in the country. He set the school’s career scoring record in three years at San Joaquin Memorial and led the Panthers to back-to-back Central Section titles as a sophomore and junior.

He spent his senior of high school at Prolific Prep in Napa, where he averaged 31.5 points per game, on his way to setting the school’s single-season scoring record. Fresno holds a special place in his heart though, as he came back to San Joaquin Memorial to graduate, and earlier this month, Jalen helped renovate his childhood basketball court in Fresno.

Despite having scholarship offers from many of the top college basketball programs in the country, Green became a trailblazing of sorts after high school, as he chose to sign a lucrative contract and play in the NBA’s G League last spring instead of going to college.

