Isaiah Hill models his game after Hall of Famer Allen Iverson

FRESNO, Calif. — During a Monday press conference, Fresno State’s head men’s basketball coach Justin Hutson wouldn’t announce his starting lineup ahead of Wednesday’s season opener against William Jessup University.

However, don’t be surprised if new arrival Isaiah Hill ends up being on the starting five some time during the season. Hill attended Liberty High School in Bakersfield and played one year at Tulsa before transferring to Fresno State.

At only 6-feet, Hill says he models his game after another small guard, Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.

“His mindset’s just different. I feel like his mindset is what separates him,” says Hill. “I feel like, being a smaller guard, that’s what you need to succeed in this game of basketball. You gotta have a great mindset, you just gotta work and work and work.”

Iverson was also a star football player in high school, just like Hill. The central valley native played two years at quarterback at Liberty before concentrating on basketball his senior year.

Fresno State’s season opener tips off at 3pm at the Save Mart Center on Wednesday.