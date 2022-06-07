REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Immanuel High School announced the hiring of its new girls basketball coach on Tuesday: Loren LeBeau.

LeBeau was in prison two years ago.

Loren LeBeau has coached at several different places in the central valley. In 2012, he was arrested for a DUI crash in Fresno that killed a seven-year-old boy and injured the boy’s father and sister.

LeBeau went to prison for seven years.

“I am humbled that Immanuel has afforded and entrusted me with an opportunity to serve our youth after such a devastating and tragic accident,” said LeBeau in a statement posted to Immanuel’s Twitter account. “That experience had an immense impact on my life. I have grown in my relationship with Jesus and have a deeper understanding of His grace, forgiveness, and redemption.”