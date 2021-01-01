Hutson impressed with Stroud’s ‘fire’

(KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team returns home after getting swept at Colorado State in a two-game series. The ‘Dogs lost by 22 points in each outing and will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Wyoming at the Save Mart Center.

Wednesday’s game wasn’t all negative though, head coach Justin Hutson said that he liked what he saw from Deon Stroud in the second half. The former San Joaquin Memorial star finished with 16 points in just 16 minutes off the bench.

“I thought he played the right way,” explained Hutson. “He still has a ways to go, but I liked his fire, his intensity and competitiveness at halftime and he carried it into the second half.”

Something that Fresno State will be needing against the Cowboys this weekend. Tip-off against Wyoming is set for 4pm this Saturday.