(KSEE) – Every year since 1937, the Maxwell Award has been given to the best player in college football. In 2023, will that player be Tory Horton? Or Xavier Worthy?

They were both named to the preseason watch list on Monday.

Horton, a wide receiver at Colorado State, is a Fresno native (Washington Union High School). He had 1,131 receiving yards last season and eight receiving touchdowns.

He was first team all-Mountain West in 2022.

Xavier Worthy, a wide receiver at Texas, is also from Fresno (Central High School). On the Maxwell Award watch list for the second year in a row, Worthy had nine touchdown catches in 2022, which led the Big 12.

Xavier Worthy has 21 career touchdown catches, third-most in Texas history.

There are 85 players on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.