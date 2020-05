Former Hoover High School football player Ryan Wetnight has passed away at the age of 49.

In 2017, Wetnight was diagnosed with gastric cancer.

After his time at Hoover, he went on to play at Fresno City College and then Stanford. In 1993, the tight end signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent.

He spent seven years with Chicago and finished his NFL career with Green Bay in 2000.