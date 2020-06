VISALIA, Calif. — On June 11th, 2020, Mt. Whitney alum and UCLA closer Holden Powell was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the third round (94th overall.)

Last Friday, Holden signed his contract with the Nationals. According to MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo, the two have agreed to a $500K bonus, which is shy of the No. 94 slot value of $618,200.

3rd-rder Holden Powell signs with @Nationals for $500K (Pick 94 value = $618,200). @UCLABaseball closer 2nd all-time in saves for Bruins. Plus slider true out pitch, could move fast and close games in future. @MLBDraft — Jonathan Mayo (@JonathanMayo) June 23, 2020

Powell is a two-time All-American at UCLA and was named the 2019 NCBWA Stopper of the Year. He recorded a career 2.26 ERA with 26 saves as a Bruin.