High School basketball and soccer state playoffs continued Thursday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Fresno State women's basketball team lost in heartbreaking fashion in Wednesday night's Mountain West Women's Championship game, falling to Boise State 80-to-76 in overtime, after the Bulldogs were victimized by a controversial call with less than a second to go on the clock.

The championship game had pretty much everything -- big shots, high drama, and unfortunately, a strange ending, when the Bulldogs were assessed a technical foul in the final seconds, for calling a timeout they didn't have.