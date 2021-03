FULLERTON, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team swept Cal State Fullerton on Friday at the Judi Garman Classic and has now won six games in a row.

The Bulldogs beat the Titans 4-3 in a comeback win in game one and then dominated game two, winning 9-1.

Junior first baseman Vanessa Hernandez hit Fresno State’s first grand slam of the season and the Sanger native finished with 7 RBI.

The Bulldogs will face LMU on Saturday at 12:30pm, a team that beat them twice at the UCLA Tournament.