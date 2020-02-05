Hart has career outing, but Fresno State falls to Colorado State by ten

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State men’s basketball team lost 80-70 to the Colorado State Rams, but the Bulldogs did get a career-night from freshman Niven Hart on Tuesday night at the Save Mart Center

Hart, who entered Tuesday’s contest averaging under 15 minutes per game, erupted for a career-best 29 points and also had four rebounds, a career-high three assists and his first career block for the Bulldogs.

Fresno State (8-15, 4-8 Mountain West) got 33 of its 70 points from its bench, headlined by Hart’s 29, which included 26 second-half points.

Fresno State senior forward Nate Grimes added 10 points and 11 rebounds for his 22nd career double-double.

Colorado State (17-8, 8-4 MW) continued its ascent up the conference standings with a double-double from senior center Nico Carvacho, who finished with a team-high 17 points with 16 rebounds. Freshman guard Isaiah Stevens added 13 points, eight assists and three rebounds for the Rams.

