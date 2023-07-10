(KSEE/KGPE) – Juaron Watts-Brown, welcome to Toronto.

With the 89th overall pick in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays selected pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown out of Oklahoma State.

Brown, a junior, is from Hanford. In high school, he was a three-sport athlete for the Bullpups: baseball, basketball and football. He was the West Yosemite League Player of the Year in all three sports.

Initially committed to Texas Tech, an injury forced Juaron Watts-Brown to attend Long Beach State after high school. He then transferred to Oklahoma State after the 2022 season.

In 2023 with the Cowboys, Watts-Brown had a 6-5 record with a 5.03 ERA. He struck out 124 batters in 82.1 innings pitched.

According to MLB.com, the slot value for the 89th pick in this year’s draft is $771,500.