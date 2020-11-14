Haener, Cropper have career days in Fresno State’s 35-16 win

Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper (5) catches a pass as Utah State safety Dominic Tatum (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Jake Haener and Jalen Cropper enjoyed career days and Fresno State beat winless Utah State 35-16.

Haener had thrown three touchdown passes, including a 71-yarder to Josh Kelly, by halftime for a 28-16 lead.

He finished 29 of 38 with career highs of 422 yards and four touchdowns. Cropper had a career-high 202 yards receiving with three scores, including a personal-best 59-yard TD.

Utah State’s Savon Scarver returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score, the sixth of his career and one shy of the FBS record held by four players.

The Aggies were playing their first game since head coach Gary Anderson was fired last weekend.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-1 and host San Jose State at Bulldog Stadium on Nov. 21.