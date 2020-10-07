Gruden sounds off on positive COVID-19 tests across NFL

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the report of a positive COVID-19 case within the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Jon Gruden sounded off on the current state of the NFL when it comes to COVID-19.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gruden was asked about having to play the Chiefs Sunday, considering they were in contact with the Patriots, who have had multiple COVID-19 tests come back positive. He came back with a fiery response.

“I’m not going to answer any more of these questions,” Gruden said. “I’m really confident that everybody’s doing the best they can. You know, we are doing everything we can and we have great confidence in everybody that we play that they are doing the best they can.”

“This is a tough situation. I admire everyone’s cooperation working hard to prevent the spread, but I’m not going to keep answering questions about this,” Gruden continued. “I hate the virus. We’ve got to rev up our intensity and our concentration on how to beat it, and that we will do.”

Gruden was not asked about the report of a positive test within the Raiders.

There is no word on who had the positive test, but ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted Wednesday morning that it was a player who tested positive.

Only 1 Raider player has tested positive for Covid 19. https://t.co/xuvcPbxAB1 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 7, 2020

This comes one day after the Raiders put defensive linemen Maurice Hurst on the coronavirus list. He was the first to be placed on the list during the season.

It is not clear yet if the player who actually tested positive is Hurst.

There is no word on how this will impact Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

