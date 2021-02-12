Grizzlies & Rawhide accept affiliations with Rockies, Diamondbacks as minor leagues reset with 120-team regional alignment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE/AP) — The Fresno Grizzlies and the Visalia Rawhide have formally accepted affiliation agreements with the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks as Major League Baseball reorganizes its minor leagues in a 120-team regional alignment.

MLB released a plan Friday for two Triple-A divisions, and three divisions each for Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Forty affiliates were dropped from 2019, the last season under the old minor league system, and the remaining teams were offered the 10-year licenses in December. All 120 accepted by Wednesday’s deadline

The leagues have not yet been named. Major league owners, Commissioner Rob Manfred and his staff have not decided whether to retain the traditional names of the leagues, such as the International and Pacific Coast at Triple-A, the Eastern, Southern and Texas at Double-A and the California, Florida State and South Atlantic, which had been at Class A.

For now, MLB is calling the minor league groupings Triple-A East and West, Double-A Central, Northeast and South, High-A Central, East and West, and Low-A East, Southeast and West. There are geographic subdivisions within each league.

The Grizzlies and Rawhide would be part of Low-A West, where the Rockies affiliate would be part of the North Division, while the Diamondbacks affiliate would be in the South Division.

Jonathan Bravo, Grizzlies’ Marketing Manager, said the team would be welcoming the Rockies to Fresno through a virtual press conference in the coming weeks.

The agreement with the Rockies lasts a decade through the 2030 season.

“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to introduce the Colorado Rockies to our community and are looking forward to this new chapter in our organization’s history,” said Grizzlies President Derek Franks. “I know that the Rockies will not only be a great partner for us, but for the Central Valley as a whole, and I can’t wait to welcome them to the electric atmosphere that our fans bring to Chukchansi Park.”

The Grizzlies have been in downtown Fresno since Chukchansi Park first opened in 2002 and were previously affiliated in the past with the San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals under the old AAA structure.

The Fresno team has hosted MLB stars like Buster Posey, Matt Cain and Carter Kieboom. Fresno’s affiliates have won the World Series five times while the Grizzlies won the AAA National Championship in 2015.

The Rawhide’s deal inked with the Diamondbacks also keeps the affiliation in Visalia for 10 years.

“We could not be more excited to sign the PDL and officially accept the Arizona Diamondbacks invitation to continue our partnership with the organization for years to come,” said Sam Sigal, Vice President of First Pitch Entertainment, owners of the Visalia Rawhide. “Continuing our relationship with the D-Backs franchise going forward makes the return to baseball at Recreation Ballpark in the 2021 season even sweeter.”

The Visalia team has been affiliated with the Diamondbacks since the 2007 season, with stars like Trevor Bauer, Max Scherzer, Paul Goldschmidt, Justin Upton, Archie Bradley and many more making their way through the city to the Major Leagues.

The relationship also produced the 2019 California League Champions, giving Visalia their first league title since 1978.

“Visalia is the longest-tenured D-backs’ affiliate and we are proud that will continue for many years to come,” said Josh Barfield, Director of Player Development for the Arizona Diamondbacks. “We know the new ownership group, front office and Rawhide fans are looking forward to this upcoming season, and we are excited for our players and staff to return to Recreation Ballpark.”

The Rawhide’s 2021 schedule, league structure and ticketing procedures are expected to be announced in the near future.

Triple-A teams for now remain scheduled to open 144-game schedules at the start of April but are likely to be pushed back until the start of May because of the pandemic.

Double-A teams, scheduled for 138 games each, and High-A and Low-A teams, with 132 games apiece, are for now slated to open in early May.

Top minor leaguers probably will spend April at alternate training camps, used by MLB teams to keep potential callups in shape last year, when the entire minor league schedule was canceled due to the virus.

Regular-season schedules are to be announced next week. Schedules will be regionalized and include six-game series to reduce travel and cut expenses, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced.

Minor league postseason formats have not yet been determinedbecause of the pandemic.

Each franchise’s top four affiliates will include one team apiece at Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Additional clubs are allowed at spring training complexes and in the Dominican Republic.

MLB ended the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed the relationship between the majors and minors. The minors are being run from MLB’s office in New York under the supervision of Peter Woodfork, MLB’s new senior vice president of minor league operations and development, taking over from the Florida-based National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which had governed the minors since 1901.

The New York-Penn League, which started in 1939, was eliminated and the Pioneer League, founded the same year, lost its affiliated status and became an independent partner league. The Appalachian League was converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.

MLB said big league teams will be an average of 200 miles closer to their Triple-A affiliates, allowing most to be within driving distance of their parent team, and that PDL licenses will improve facilities.

Salaries for players with minor league contracts are rising 38% to 72%. The weekly minimum rises from $290 to $400 at rookie level, $290 to $500 at Class A, $350 to $600 at Double-A and $502 to $700 at Triple-A. For players on 40-man rosters on optional or outright assignment to the minors, the minimum is covered by the Major League Baseball Players Association collective bargaining agreement and rises from $46,000 to $46,600 for a player signing his first major league contract. For a player signing a second or later major league contract, the minimum increases from $91,800 to $93,000.

Including four partner leagues of teams that are not big league farm teams — the Atlantic League, American Association, Frontier League and Pioneer League — and a pair of showcase leagues of players preparing for the following amateur draft — the Appalachian League and MLB Draft League — MLB’s system for 2021 will have 179 teams in 17 leagues in 43 states. Add in the two spring training complex leagues — the Arizona League and Gulf Coast Leagues — and there will be 209 teams in 19 leagues in 44 states and four provinces.