Grizzlies lose again to San Jose, now down 0-2 in best-of-five playoff series

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies are in their first season as a Colorado Rockies affiliate, and they are also in their first postseason as a Colorado Rockies affiliate.

They are on the verge of seeing that season end.

Fresno is only guaranteed one more game in 2021, after losing at home to San Jose on Wednesday night, 4-2. The Grizzlies and Giants are playing for the Low-A West Championship and it is a best-of-five series.

Fresno, which lost Game 1 on Tuesday night, gave the ball to Tony Locey in Game 2. The Grizzlies were 20-5 this season in games pitched by Locey, but he gave up three earned runs in six innings to pick up the loss.

All of the runs scored by San Jose in Game 2 came on solo home runs.

The series now shifts to San Jose for Game 3 on Friday.