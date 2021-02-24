Grizzlies formally introduce Rockies as parent club, talk new Rawhide rivalry

FRESNO, Calif. — On Wednesday morning, the Fresno Grizzlies formally introduced the Colorado Rockies as its new parent club.

As part of the recent Minor League Baseball reshuffle, the Grizzlies will now be the Rockies new Low-A affiliate through 2030.

The Grizzlies will be part of the Cal League and will be compete against a team not too far down the road.

“We know who our natural rival is going to be in our league and it’s the Visalia Rawhide,” said Fresno Grizzlies President, Derek Franks. “I really admire the Visalia franchise, but we look forward to a Highway 99 rivalry.”

“We look forward to ya know, in a friendly way, beating those guys up,” Franks said with a smile.

And just like that, a new Highway 99 rivalry is born.

Fresno’s home opener will be against Visalia beginning on May 11th, while its season opener will be on the road on May 4th against the San Jose Giants.

Fresno Grizzlies full schedule.