VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – One of the benefits of the Fresno Grizzlies being a single-A affiliate, and being in the California League, is they now have regular games against the Visalia Rawhide.

However, this new rivalry has been one-sided.

Last season, Fresno was 19-5 against Visalia. Those 19 wins are the most wins against one team in the same season in Grizzlies franchise history.

On Tuesday, the two teams played for the first time in 2022 with the Grizzlies coming out victorious, 11-9.

It was the first of a six-game series at Valley Strong Ballpark, and more than 1,400 students were in attendance. They saw Adael Amador make a terrific defensive play in the second inning, as well as seeing Hunter Goodman clear the bases with a triple in the third inning.

Seven different players recorded a hit for the Grizzlies, who improved to 17-11 this season with the win. The series continues on Wednesday night at 6:30pm.