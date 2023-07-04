FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – At 8:43pm on Tuesday night, the Fresno Grizzlies announced a sellout crowd at Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies have always had great crowds on the 4th of July, despite only having a .500 record on the holiday (9-9).

That .500 record includes Tuesday night’s 5-4 win over San Jose in ten innings.

The Grizzlies (45-31) stayed red-hot, winning for the 12th time in their last 14 games. Skyler Messinger had three hits, including his sixth home run of the season in the fifth inning.