FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley Fuego FC has a new head coach. On Monday, the team held a press conference to officially introduce Jermaine Jones.

“Wherever you see me outside of Fuego, you know, in Fresno, somewhere in a restaurant, please feel free to come up and say hi,” said Jones. “I want to be a part of this community, I want to bring this beautiful game back here to make people proud.”

Jermaine Jones comes to Fresno from the U.S. U-19 program where he was an assistant coach. A former player on the U.S. men’s national team who made several appearances in the World Cup, he has played in both Europe and in the United States.