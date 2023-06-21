(KGPE) – Lynn Williams spent Tuesday at the top of the Empire State Building, where she signed her new contract to remain with Gotham FC through 2025.

Next month she will represent Gotham FC, and the United States, at the Women’s World Cup. She was named to the 23-person roster on Wednesday.

“No words can describe what making this World Cup roster means to me, but I’ll try,” said Williams in a news release. “All the injuries, the tears, the sacrifices of being away from my family, fulfilling a lifelong dream, I finally did it. I’m just really excited, really proud of myself, and now I can’t wait to get to work.”

Lynn Williams, a Fresno native who attended Bullard High School (and who was inducted into Bullard High School’s Soccer Hall of Fame in January), has made 52 appearances for the U.S. Women’s National Team. She has 15 goals and 12 assists.

She also has an Olympic bronze medal from Tokyo in 2021.

The United States, the two-time defending champion at the Women’s World Cup, begins play in Auckland, New Zealand on July 22nd against Vietnam.