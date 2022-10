TULSA, Okla. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ethan Quinn wins again.

Quinn, a redshirt freshman at the University of Georgia, was the last man standing at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday. He defeated Georgia teammate Phillip Henning, 6-2, 6-2 to win the singles title in the main draw.

Quinn, a Fresno native and a former standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School, is the first freshman to win the ITA All-American Championships since 2011. He is 9-0 to begin his college career.