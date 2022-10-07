BOISE, Idaho (KSEE) – When the Fresno State football team takes the field in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, the Bulldogs will see the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week: DJ Schramm.

Schramm, a senior linebacker for Boise State, grew up in Fresno.

“He’s an extremely bright football player, he’s a bright individual as it is,” said Boise State head football coach Andy Avalos. “He’s been really, really productive this year because of the preparation that he’s put in. We spoke about it early on coming out of fall camp, he had a really, really good fall camp and did some things that now everyone else is getting to see.”

Schramm was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for his play against San Diego State on Friday. He led Boise State with eleven tackles (nine solo), and he forced a fumble.

DJ Schramm currently leads the Mountain West with 30 solo tackles this season. He is the son of Dave Schramm, Fresno State’s offensive coordinator from 2012-2015. DJ Schramm played his high school ball at Clovis West, and in 2017 he was named the tenth-best linebacker in the state by 247sports.com.