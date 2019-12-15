Fresno youth football team wins national championship title

CANTON, Ohio (KSEE/KGPE) — The Edison Tigers youth football team is the second team from the Valley to be crowned national champions at the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Youth Championship.

The 10U pee wee team won their national championship game Sunday 20-12 against the Pittsburgh Bulldogs in Canton, Ohio.

The team’s coach said the Tigers fly into Los Angeles Sunday evening and will take a bus to Fresno arriving early Monday morning.

The other team from the Valley, the Tulare Patriots, won the national championship in their respective category Sunday.

