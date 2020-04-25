Fresno State’s Walker drafted by Atlanta Falcons

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker is the first Bulldog to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons picked Walker with the 119th pick in the fourth round.

With the 119th pick in the #NFLDraft, we have selected LB Mykal Walker.



Welcome to Atlanta, @MykalWalker3!



📝 – https://t.co/yT5yWl1Crd pic.twitter.com/l4osa75afF — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2020

Walker is a two-time first-team All-Mountain West selection at Fresno State and was named the Defensive MVP of the 2018 Mountain West Championship game.

During his two seasons at Fresno State, Walker recorded 182 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, 10 pass defenses and 6.5 sacks.

He’s a Division 2 transfer out of Azusa Pacific and decided to play his senior year before entering the NFL Draft.

Walker was a three-sport athlete at Vacaville High School, competing in football, basketball and track & field

Walker’s late father also played at Fresno State.

