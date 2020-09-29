Fresno State football practice update

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As of Monday night, the Fresno State football program was planning on ramping up team practices that would likely take place in separate segments of 50 players or so. With Fresno County moving to the Red Tier, the Bulldogs can now go forward with a more aggressive plan.

Terry Tumey, Fresno State Director of Athletics, said in a statement:

“With Fresno County’s change in status to the red tier, that opens up opportunities for our athletics programs to engage in more traditional looking team activities, while adhering to all recommended safety protocols. We are thankful for all the members of the Red Wave who have helped keep our community safe and allowed for this exciting progression.”

With this change, it’s expected that Fresno State will return to full practices in the near future, but with COVID-19 modifications in place.

The Mountain West is expected to begin its season on October 24th. The schedule has not yet been released.

