Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson declares for NBA Draft

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State’s big man Orlando Robinson has declared for the NBA Draft. However, the sophomore forward will not hire an agent, which means he keeps his eligibility if he does decide to return for his junior campaign.

Orlando made this statement in a press release on Thursday:

“In my first two seasons at Fresno State, I’ve been diligent at working to improve all facets of my game. In an effort to get even more experiences and feedback from NBA teams, I’ve decided to enter my name into the NBA Draft and participate in workouts, but not hire an agent. I appreciate all the support of my coaches, teammates, and the Red Wave, as we are building something special and putting in the necessary work this offseason to be ready to go every night.”

Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson also added this in the press release:

“Orlando is a real hard-worker. We support him in these endeavors as he continues to be evaluated by NBA teams.”

As a Bulldog, Robinson started 54 games and averaged 14.6 points, 9.2 rebounds per game. He has recorded 16 career double-doubles, including eleven last season.

Robinson has until July 7th to decide whether or not he’ll come back to Fresno State and play another season.