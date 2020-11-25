Fresno State’s Isaiah Hill is optimistic about upcoming season, despite preseason poll

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State men’s basketball welcomed ten new players comprised of transfers and true freshmen. One of the transfers is Isaiah Hill, a sophomore guard who played in all 31 games last year at Tulsa.

Last season, Tulsa was predicted to finish 10th out of 12 teams in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, however, the Golden Hurricane ended up clinching a share of the conference title.

That is similar to Fresno State this year. The Bulldogs were picked to finish 8th out of 11 teams, but Hill doesn’t seem to mind and has confidence in what he’s seen so far.

“I think we’re capable of winning it all,” said Hill. “I mean we got great players. I’ve been examining everybody and I think we really do have what it takes, if we just stay focused. It’s gonna be hard work, we’re gonna face a lot of adversity, but if we can rally together this is a winning team. I truly believe that.”

Fresno State opens up the season at home on Wednesday at 3pm against William Jessup University.

