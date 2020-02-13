Fresno State women win MW regular season title; Bulldog men top SJSU in OT; Clovis East boys win big on Senior Night

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State women’s basketball team earned a share of the regular season Mountain West championship on Wednesday night with a 78-76 win over San Jose State. The Bulldogs improve to a perfect 14-0 in conference play and are now riding a 13-game winning streak.

The women will hit the road for two games beginning with Utah State on Saturday and then will play at Air Force on Wednesday, February 19th.

Meanwhile, the Fresno State men’s basketball team earned an 84-78 overtime road victory over the San Jose State Spartans on Wednesday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.

Fresno State (9-16, 5-9 Mountain West) was led by freshman guard Niven Hart, who scored a career-high 30 points with nine rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench. Freshman forward Orlando Robinson added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs, which was his sixth double-double this season.

The Bulldogs’ defense limited San Jose State (7-18, 3-10 MW) to just 32 percent from the field (24-for-75). SJSU’s Seneca Knight scored a team-high 23 points with 13 rebounds for the Spartans.

Fresno State will next return home for a two-game homestand, which starts when the Bulldogs host defending MW champion Utah State at the Save Mart Center on Saturday at 7pm PT.

On the prep scene, the Clovis East boys basketball team wrap up its regular season on a 3-game win streak with a 73-40 victory over Central on Senior Night.

