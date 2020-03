LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The 8th-seeded Fresno State men's basketball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament, as No. 9 Air Force defeated the Bulldogs 77-70.

The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, and trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, but clawed their way back to within 31-28 at the break.