Fresno State women improve to 5-0 in MW play with overtime win vs. New Mexico

FRESNO, Calif. — If coming back from 12 down on the road with 8:30 remaining wasn’t heart-stopping enough on Saturday in San Jose, Fresno State took it one step further on Wednesday night, rallying from 16 down with nine minutes on the clock to force their second-straight game into overtime before defeating New Mexico 84-81 at the Save Mart Center.
The Bulldogs forced overtime with a 16-4 run during the final 5:19 in regulation. The win kept the Bulldogs atop the Mountain West at 5-0, 12-4 overall, their best start to a season since Jaime White’s first year in Fresno.
Fresno State Media Services