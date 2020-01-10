Fresno State women improve to 5-0 in MW play with overtime win vs. New Mexico

Arthur “Art” Ruble is one of the best swimmers to ever come out of the central valley.

Born in Dinuba, Ruble grew up in Madera. He was a high school all-American and he continued that success at Fresno State. Ruble swam for the Bulldogs from 1972-1976 and in addition to winning multiple individual Big West championships, he was also named Fresno State’s Athlete of the Year in 1976.