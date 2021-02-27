Fresno State women fall in regular season finale on Senior Day

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State women found themselves down one with 5.1 seconds to play, but the Bulldogs were unable to get a shot off as UNLV wins 75-74 on Senior Day.

The ‘Dogs were trailing by 21 points at halftime, but were able to come back and take the lead.

Sophomore guard Hanna Cavinder finished with a career-high 32 points, while her sister Haley, added 20 points.

“I think the biggest thing is that we got to get a shot off in those situations,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White.

“I’m sure we’re going to go back to the drawing board and see what we can change going into the tournament,” White explained.

“Haley’s hit some late game, big time shots and so she’s willing and ready for that,” White added. “We’re committed to the kids that are scoring and that have done it in the past.”

Fresno State will now look ahead to the Mountain West tournament that will take place in Las Vegas which tips off on Sunday, March 7th.