Fresno State women fall in Mountain West Championship on a controversial call

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Fresno State women fall to Boise State 80-76 in overtime, off of a controversial call during the Mountain West Championship.

With four seconds to play in overtime, the Bulldogs were down two. Fresno State freshman Haley Cavinder was at the line when she made the first one, and missed the second one. Aly Gamez grabbed the rebound and made the game-tying bucket, but the refs ruled that Fresno State called a timeout. However, the Bulldogs were out of timeouts, which resulted in a technical on Fresno State.

Sports Central’s Scott Bemis was in Las Vegas and spoke with Jaime White and Maddi Utti after the controversial ending.

