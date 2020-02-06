Fresno State women dominate in Fort Collins and improve to 12-0 in MW play

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Behind 47 combined points from Aly Gamez (27) and Haley Cavinder (20), and a 29-point second quarter for Fresno State, the Bulldogs handed Colorado State a 79-61 defeat on Wednesday night at Moby Arena. Fresno State’s 12th straight Mountain West win was aided by a season-high 54.5 percent (12-of-22) shooting from beyond the arc.

Gamez helped the Bulldogs’ second-quarter explosion with 11 of her career-high 27 points as she knocked down 3-of-3 in the period. The junior captain shot 11-of-13 for the game and 5-of-7 from three. Cavinder posted her fifth double-double of the season with 20 points (8-of-14, 4-of-7 from 3) and 13 rebounds.

When the Bulldog duo exited the game in the fourth quarter, Colorado State had scored 48 points. The two had 47 together.

Fresno State Media Services