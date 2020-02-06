Fresno State women dominate in Fort Collins and improve to 12-0 in MW play

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Behind 47 combined points from Aly Gamez (27) and Haley Cavinder (20), and a 29-point second quarter for Fresno State, the Bulldogs handed Colorado State a 79-61 defeat on Wednesday night at Moby Arena. Fresno State’s 12th straight Mountain West win was aided by a season-high 54.5 percent (12-of-22) shooting from beyond the arc.

Gamez helped the Bulldogs’ second-quarter explosion with 11 of her career-high 27 points as she knocked down 3-of-3 in the period. The junior captain shot 11-of-13 for the game and 5-of-7 from three. Cavinder posted her fifth double-double of the season with 20 points (8-of-14, 4-of-7 from 3) and 13 rebounds.

When the Bulldog duo exited the game in the fourth quarter, Colorado State had scored 48 points. The two had 47 together.

