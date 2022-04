FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State defeated Coastal Carolina Friday in the Basketball Classic championship to secure the ‘Dogs first national postseason title since 1983 when Fresno State won the NIT.

The ‘Dogs topped the Chanticleers 85 to 74 at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina to win the 18 team tournament.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more details.