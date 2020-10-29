Fresno State welcomes Colorado State on a short week

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno State gets ready to host Colorado State on Thursday night. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 34-19 loss at home against Hawai’i, while the Rams have yet to play in 2020. Their Week 1 matchup against New Mexico was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in Bernalillo County.

Fresno State players had a short week and were only given four days of rest before their weekday matchup against the Rams. So, which team has the edge? Fresno State has game experience while Colorado State has Week 1 game film to prepare for.

Sports Central’s Julia Lopez caught up with Justin Michael, a Colorado State insider at DNVR Sports.

“There’s no simulation for live game reps,” Michael explained. “You can do what you can practicing against your own team. You can scrimmage, all of that, but until you put the pads on and you face somebody else under the lights, in a situation where it actually matters, it’s just not the same.”

Fresno State and Colorado State kick off on Thursday at 7pm PT on the CBS Sports Network.