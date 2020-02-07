Fresno State softball opens 2020 season at South Florida Tournament

FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team will open up its 2020 season on Friday at 6:30am PT against Georgia State in the South Florida Tournament. The Bulldogs will also face a couple of top 25 teams, like No. 17 Michigan and No. 7 Florida.

“We’re one of the few teams probably in a mid-major level, that will one hundred percent go against the top ten teams in the country, it’s where we pride ourselves,” said Fresno State head softball coach Linda Garza. “That’s what Fresno State softball has always been about, and we’re not gonna back down from that philosophy and we take a lot of pride in it.”

Below is the schedule for the South Florida Tournament in Tampa:

vs. Georgia State • Fri, Feb. 7 • 6:30 a.m. PT

Series History: FS leads 3-0 | Streak: FS W 3 | Last: FS 10-1 (2019)

vs. (RV) South Florida • Fri, Feb. 7 • 1:30 p.m. PT

Series History: Fresno State leads 1-0 | Streak: FS W 1 | Last: FS 1-0 (1986)

vs. Illinois State • Sat., Feb. 8 • 6:15 a.m. PT

Series History: Fresno State leads 3-1 | Streak: FS W 2 | Last: FS 5-0 (2000)

vs. #7/9 Florida • Sat., Feb. 8 • 8:30 a.m. PT

Series History: Florida leads 3-2 | Streak: UF W 3 | Last: UF 4-1 (2015)

at #17/12 Michigan • Sun., Feb. 9 • 6:00 a.m. PT

Series History: Fresno State leads 8-6 | Streak: UM W 2 | Last: UM 4-0 (2017)