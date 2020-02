FRESNO, Calif. — The Fresno State softball team opens up the 2020 season this Friday in Tampa for the South Florida Tournament.

The Bulldogs return seven starting position players and three All-MW selections, including the 2019 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, McKenzie Wilson.

The Bulldogs were picked to finish 5th in the preseason conference standings, after finishing 4th in 2019. A prediction that certainly motivates the team.