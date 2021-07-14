Fresno State softball legend Laura Berg to lead ‘the best players in the world’ in Tokyo

Softball returns as an Olympic sport in Tokyo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Laura Berg, a standout outfielder at Fresno State and four-time All-American, will be moving from the outside of the dugout to inside for the Tokyo games.

“To be able to represent my family, the community I came from, represent Fresno State, is just an unbelievable sense of pride,” said Berg who medaled four times as a player, including three gold medals.

Berg hit .325 in her Olympic career and boasted a perfect fielding percentage as the team’s starting centerfielder. She’s the only four-time Olympian in USA softball history.

In Tokyo, she will become a five-time Olympian, this time as an assistant coach.

“You don’t have the glove on, you don’t have a bat in your hand. All you can do is just coach,” explains Berg.

It’s not her first foray into coaching, having been head coach at Oregon State since 2013.

When asked about the prospects of a team USA gold medal in Tokyo, Berg is confident.

“I think we have the best players in the world,” Berg stated.